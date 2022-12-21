WHITE BEAR LAKE — Brenton Shavers is a big believer in making sure the educational system works equally for all students.
That’s why his new role as the White Bear Lake Area School District’s director of educational equity and achievement is a good fit for the 53-year-old Waterloo, Iowa, native.
“What interested me in applying for the role is just being able to work with students, families and the community for our students and families to have a voice and feel heard and appreciated within any communities that we work in,” said Shavers, who started in the role Nov. 28.
He came across the position opening while he was working as the executive director of Northeast College Prep, a K-8 charter school in Minneapolis. Before that, Shavers was the alternative education principal at the Owatonna Area Learning Center.
His career in education, however, began in the Hawkeye State. Shavers graduated from Simpson College in Indianola in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
He originally wanted to go into law enforcement, but a football injury his senior year at Simpson severed nerves in his spinal column and left his right arm paralyzed. It also dashed his initial career plan but ultimately led him to find his calling in the world of education.
He completed his student teaching at Irving Elementary School in Indianola, which confirmed to him education was the right path.
“It was really great working with students, and I was like, ‘You know what? This is the right choice to make,’” Shavers recalled. “That's really where I started that push in really working with students and trying to figure out how to make sure that our system is making sure that it reaches all of our students, not just a select few.”
Shavers’ career in education included an 18-year stretch in Iowa, during which time he held a variety of administrative jobs. One of those was as athletic director at Waterloo East High School, which he attended as a student.
Meeting people and building relationships in the school district is mainly how Shavers has spent his first few weeks at White Bear Lake. He looks forward to continuing to cultivate those relationships as he works to promote equal opportunities for students in the district.
“I'm a really big advocate of making sure that we are making connections with families because I think that's so important — reaching out and developing those relationships upfront. It just makes the whole system work better when you have positive relationships with your parents. It makes difficult conversations a little less difficult,” Shavers said.
