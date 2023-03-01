WHITE BEAR LAKE — The ball is in the White Bear Lake Area School District’s court when it comes to addressing a nonconcurrence vote by the district’s American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC).
Each year, the committee votes on a resolution that states the committee either concurs or doesn’t concur that the district meets the needs of its American Indian students.
According to a statement from committee Chair Andrew Adams, the recent vote of nonconcurrence is due to two areas of concern: lack of financial transparency and lack of graduation data for the district’s Native students.
“In the case of this nonconcurrence, the school board is given 60 days in which to respond in writing to the AIPAC’s recommendation for areas of concern. Their response must be signed by the entire school board and provided to AIPAC and submitted to the Office of American Indian Education with the Minnesota Department of Education,” Adams said in the statement.
Brenton Shavers, the district’s director of educational equity and achievement, said he reached out to AIPAC to learn more about how the district should report the correct financial information more transparently to the committee.
When it came to graduation rates, Shavers said the number of American Indian students is “extremely small.” Because of that, the district is exploring ways to report graduation information about them as a cohort to avoid privacy concerns.
School Board Chair Jessica Ellison clarified that the 60-day period starts following the board’s regular February meeting.
Shavers confirmed that was the case. He said the district also would provide AIPAC monthly updates regarding the progress it was making in addressing the nonconcurrence vote.
