Chris Scholl will become the executive director of White Bear Center for the Arts on Aug. 7.

Chris comes to the position following 5 years as executive director of Maplewood-based theater Ashland Productions. He also served in fundraising roles with Jungle Theater, The University of Minnesota's College of Design, and the U of M Foundation. His work at DePaul University and the Goodman Theater in Chicago helped him develop skills in building sponsorships, corporate donors, foundation grants, and ensuring the sustainability of arts organizations to fulfill their missions.

