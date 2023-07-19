Chris Scholl will become the executive director of White Bear Center for the Arts on Aug. 7.
Chris comes to the position following 5 years as executive director of Maplewood-based theater Ashland Productions. He also served in fundraising roles with Jungle Theater, The University of Minnesota's College of Design, and the U of M Foundation. His work at DePaul University and the Goodman Theater in Chicago helped him develop skills in building sponsorships, corporate donors, foundation grants, and ensuring the sustainability of arts organizations to fulfill their missions.
“I was first an artist myself, and later realized that my gifts as an administrator are greater than as an artist,” said Scholl in a statement. “Since then I've used my leadership roles to ensure that the creativity of others is given the opportunity to achieve full expression, including next generation artists, underserved community members, and everyone who wishes to explore their artistry to the utmost.”
Scholl has an MBA from the U of M's Carlson School of Management, an MFA in scenic design from the University of North Carolina School of Arts, and a Bachelor of Arts in theatre from Bucknell University.
He and his family live in Shoreview.
