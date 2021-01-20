Family and friends will miss Mike Mahmood’s booming laugh, his personal magnetism and generosity, and that propensity to greet everyone he meets with a hug and kiss on the cheek.
His obituary describes the White Bear Lake man as “well loved” and someone “with a big heart.”
Mahmood died unexpectedly the morning of Jan. 14. He was found unresponsive by a neighbor in his Boatworks Commons apartment after he didn’t answer his phone.
Son Beau Montgomery said his dad had heart problems and died of natural causes. He was 63.
As word spread, people gathered at Mahmood’s beloved restaurant, The Village Sports Bar at the Stadium, to grieve the untimely loss of their friend, their boss.
Mahmood has co-owned the Hoffman Road establishment for five years with Catherine and Terry Montpetit. The property was sold a couple years ago to a housing developer but continues to operate on a year-to-year lease.
Restaurant manager Scott “Bones” Johnson said The Village was Mike’s “baby.”
“He always wanted it,” claimed Bones, who considered Mahmood his best friend. Explaining that Mike has been “stuck with him the last 15 years,” Bones said the two worked together managing or consulting for multiple Twin Cities establishments and had been involved with The Village on and off six different times.
Mahmood grew up in the restaurant business. His family owned The Lakeside Club in Mahtomedi, which closed last Valentine’s Day after 60 years. He bought The Shore Club at age 18 and ran it for a decade with Beau’s mother, Cindy Montgomery. He also owned or co-owned The Malt Shop and Hot Rock at Bandana Square, and The Rock in Maplewood.
When he wasn’t in the kitchen, Mahmood was often found shirtless mowing the softball field.
“He cut the grass every day — it was his Zen — and he never had his shirt on, saying he needed the Vitamin D,” Bones said. “He’d lose his mind over a weed.”
Mahmood’s favorite things were dining out, golfing and spending time with friends in his Mastercraft on White Bear Lake. He had two boats at the marina, in fact, reserving one for his family.
His last night was spent dining at Acqua, a favorite restaurant. He could be found there multiple nights a week after he left his day job at The Village.
Acqua owner Daron Close said he will miss his old friend.
“He was a warm, positive guy. He never had a bad day and wouldn’t tell you if he was,” Close said.
A couple years ago, Mahmood took Close and his wife Nicole to Las Vegas, treating them to a suite at the Bellagio. “Vegas was his favorite spot. He was a generous person and took good care of everyone else.”
Bones agreed, noting Mahmood always wanted to be around people and treated everyone well.
An astute conversationalist, his dad could talk and find common ground with anyone, Montgomery added.
“He appreciated food and fun, in no particular order,” continued Mahmood’s son. “He had a laugh you could hear across the bar that made you smile; and those he loved, he loved with all his might. His children were his pride and joy, and he will be missed.”
Those who knew the restaurateur say Commercial Bay won’t be the same.
“Everyone I’ve talked to said they don’t know what it’s going to be like walking down the waterfront without Mike being there,” Bones said. “He brought a lot of energy to everyone.”
— Debra Neutkens
