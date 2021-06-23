Water, tea and conversation flow in summer art series

The rainfall and snowmelt that trickles through your backyard probably flows through a drain to a creek to a lake to the public drinking water supply—and from there, perhaps into the cup of tea in your hands.
Reflections on the role of water in our communities are the focus of “Upstream,” a summer art series hosted by the White Bear Center for the Arts and the Vadnais Lake Area Watershed Management Organization (VLAWMO) over the course of the summer. The series features ceramic artist Anna Metcalfe, a recipient of a 2020 McKnight Foundation Mid-Career Artist Award.
Each participant who signs up for an “Upstream” tea ceremony receives a one-of-a-kind ceramic teacup, which Metcalfe has inscribed with a unique story about water shared by a previous participant. The members of the group are invited to share their own personal reflections, inspired by the cups or by each others’ stories, and then asked to write their own story down on a template, which Metcalfe will use to create the next series of cups.
Metcalfe, a Minneapolis resident, has previously facilitated the “Upstream” project with the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization. Metcalfe grew up in Virginia, but remembers visiting her grandfather’s home in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, as a child.
“We would spend time on the river, and I realized my grandfather always had stories about what it was like on the river as a kid,” Metcalfe said. “He knew the Mississippi River like a friend. I knew it like you know a celebrity. I really wanted to know the Mississippi River and all the waters around it more like my grandfather knew the water.”
Although the event is called a tea ceremony, Metcalfe was clear that it should not be confused with the practice of traditional Japanese tea ceremonies. Sharing a cup of tea is a familiar experience for many, and allows participants to feel grounded and relaxed.
“Who doesn’t like a cup of iced tea in the summertime, warm tea in wintertime, and a cookie or two, having a cup in their hands and talking with friends?” she said. “We’re setting it up as a conversation where it can feel at ease and kind of just be a normal moment. It makes it possible for people to really open up and see themselves as part of a community and an art project, and that their story is valuable and important to tell.”
WBCA Gallery Director Danielle Cezanne added that this type of community-minded art is exactly what people need after the rigor of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“An important part of the storytelling is just coming out of COVID and not talking to anybody for 16 months, and telling stories about water,” Cezanne said. “It’s kind of primal. There’s something about water that is life-giving and centering. I think we take it for granted; we don’t realize how all these ponds and creeks connect.”
The stories shared over tea are often surprising, humorous and heartwarming. Like Metcalfe’s grandfather, there are people in the community who may remember details of how the watershed has changed over time and who can even give clues to scientists about how the area should be managed in the future. As part of her McKnight award, Metcalfe is working with a sociologist at the University of Minnesota to analyze the stories collected through “Upstream” and how they reflect people’s perception of natural resources.
The funding for the project comes from VLAWMO’s Community Blue grant fund, which is designed to promote water education and stewardship through community partnerships. The series aims to highlight the lesser-recognized parts of the watershed, such as the creeks and wetlands that contribute to the health of water further downstream. Among these is the bio-swale located at Central Middle School, which filters the water that drains into Lambert Creek. WBCA will host a volunteer work day to help maintain this area, located just a stone’s throw away from the art center.
“We were really careful to plan this in a way that doesn’t include White Bear Lake proper because our watershed has a different story,” said Nick Voss, VLAWMO education and outreach coordinator. “White Bear Lake has a very well-developed cultural experience: sailing, swimming. It’s accessible to human use. We wanted to focus on these areas that have less public access but are still important. This whole program is also a way to rethink floodplains and to reflect on their value and see the connection to the big picture of a watershed.”
Each tea ceremony and education event will help to inform residents about the state of their watershed and leave them with a better understanding of ways to get involved with local water topics.
The first tea ceremony will be held Tuesday, June 29, at Lions Park, across the street from Goose Lake, which falls within the VLAWMO district. The ceremonies are limited to eight participants each and will continue through the summer, culminating in a final event during WBCA’s reopening celebration in the fall. This event will include the results of the water story analysis from the U of M research, as well as a video highlighting quotes from those sharing their water stories on camera. Learn more about the “Upstream” exhibit or sign up for a tea ceremony at whitebeararts.org/2021/04/upstream-tea-ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.