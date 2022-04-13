LAKE ELMO — A one-year moratorium on new plats in its low-pressure water zone was approved at Lake Elmo’s April 5 City Council meeting. Council cited water supply concerns created by the 2017 District Court ruling. (The city has a well within a 5-mile radius of White Bear Lake.) The moratorium will prevent developers from submitting applications for both residential and commercial development in roughly a quarter of the city.
Last year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources denied a request by the city to amend its water appropriations permit due to rapid growth. According to the city’s website, the moratorium halts progress on nearly 800 residential units and hundreds of thousands of square feet of new commercial, business and warehouse space. The council has not ruled out expanding the moratorium to other parts of the city in the future.
Lake Elmo is in state Sen. Karin Housley’s district.
— Debra Neutkens
