Water skier seeks the gold medal in France

Paul Chapin learned to ski on Bald Eagle Lake at age 5. By age 10 he was competing in regional and national championships.
Now, at age 69, the White Bear Township resident will be competing in the 2022 International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation (IWWF) world championships in France. The event will include about 250 skiers from 25 countries in age 35-plus divisions.
Chapin will compete against about 36 skiers ages 65-69. His event is the slalom after competing in all three in the past — the others being trick and jump skiing.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Chapin, a retired American Airlines pilot.
He performed in water ski shows and competed both as an amateur and a professional.
The championship in France will be hosted by the French Waterski and Wakeboard Federation and the Bordeaux Waterski Club and will be held about 20 miles away at Baurech.
Although there is prize money at many events, some successful skiers earn dollars from endorsements. Chapin isn’t in it for the money.
“It’s not a big-money sport,” Chapin said. “I like the training aspect, the camaraderie and for me it’s six months on the water up here (in Minnesota).”
The slalom, depending on the age of contestants, ranges in speeds of 18 to 36 miles per hour. The slalom course features six buoys over a course of 315 yards. And only one ski is used in slalom.
Competing as an independent, Chapin competes in the semifinals this week. The top 12 advance to the finals on Sept. 17 and the top five earn medals.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “Being able to compete on a level like this is great and I feel confident I can get to the finals and make the podium. If not I’m just going to enjoy the experience competing against skiers from all over the world.”
Chapin’s flying career with American Airlines started in 1985 and continued until retirement in 2018. At that time he was a 787 captain. These days it isn’t uncommon for Chapin and friends to be flying across Bald Eagle Lake at 7 a.m.
He wife Carol, three children and two stepchildren all ski, but not in competitions.
Chapin has more than five decades of competing in Midwest regionals and National championships. In 1970 at age 17 he performed with the Tommy Bartlett Ski Show at the Wisconsin Dells.
One thing Chapin makes perfectly clear is that you don’t have to be teaching the sport in Mexico, which he has done for many years, or jetting to France to compete in world championships for it to be a wonderful pastime or sports career.
“It’s been great,” he sad. “I always enjoy it and some of the best times are skiing with family and friends right here at Bald Eagle Lake.”
