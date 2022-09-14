Water skier seeks the gold medal in France

Paul Chapin, 69, of White Bear Township, is competing in the 2022 International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation world championships in France this week. Chapin is pictured waterskiing on Island Lake in Shoreview.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Paul Chapin learned to ski on Bald Eagle Lake at age 5. By age 10 he was competing in regional and national championships.

Now, at age 69, the White Bear Township resident will be competing in the 2022 International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation (IWWF) world championships in France. The event will include about 250 skiers from 25 countries in age 35-plus divisions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.