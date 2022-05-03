ST. PAUL — At a status hearing April 26 before District Court Judge Margaret Marrinan, Township attorney Chad Lemmons relayed a decision by the Town Board to terminate a water supply agreement with neighboring North Oaks. The township had planned to stop sending water to the eastern part of North Oaks in two years, knowing it could not meet the 55-gallon per capita residential limit if it shared water. They can meet the obligation at 75 gallons per capita per day.
Lemmons said the township is also considering a moratorium on new construction, similar to the action Lake Elmo has taken. “It has been difficult to do any long-term planning when the township doesn’t know how much water will be available, he told the judge. “We don’t have guidance, so we are guessing.” He added that township leaders are waiting to see what happens with the surface water issue.
With the new language clarifying the judge’s order (see accompany story), Lemmons told the Press the Town Board can reconsider ending the water agreement with North Oaks. “Cutting off water is not what we should be doing for good business,” he added.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.