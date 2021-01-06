ST. PAUL — The district court judge handling the Water Gremlin case was asked last week to release most of the company’s $5 million cash bond.
Water Gremlin deposited the bond with Ramsey County District Court last January as security for a partial stay pending appeal of the court’s Nov. 22, 2019, order. Attorney Mark Kaster, partner with Dorsey & Whitney LLP, and one of the attorneys representing appellant Water Gremlin, filed the Dec. 28 motion; unopposed by plaintiffs Nancy Leppink, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, and Jan Malcolm, commissioner of the state Department of Health.
Kaster wrote in his motion that the township company has already substantially complied with the requirements of Judge Leonardo Castro’s 2019 order, including third-party independent monitoring, implementation of a vehicle cleaning program, cleaning of nonproduction areas, sealing of floors, routine cleaning and testing of lead levels, monthly refresher training of employees and blood lead level monitoring.
The attorney said both parties agreed that any outstanding requirements from the order will be addressed in a forthcoming consent decree that will include provision for payment of funds from Water Gremlin to Ramsey County for lead testing and abatement for employee residences. Kaster added that release of $4.8 million of the cash bond was “fair and equitable.” Judge Castro had not yet ruled on the motion at press time.
— Debra Neutkens
