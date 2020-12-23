Water Gremlin waits on permit for solvent-free coating process

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Water Gremlin’s patent-pending coating process that emits almost zero pollutants has to wait a little longer before getting approval from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
The battery terminal maker applied to the state Sept. 28 for what’s called a minor permit amendment that allows one of its 23 coating machines to switch to ultraviolet light (UV). A solvent called Fluosolv, which uses tDCE, would no longer be used in that coater. Water Gremlin says the move reduces plant emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) by 25%.
Any change in a permit holder’s process requires an application for MPCA review. Minnesota rules require that MPCA issue a minor amendment within 90 days of receipt of an application. In Water Gremlin’s case, the agency needs more time to accept and review public comments, a deadline for which ended last week. A decision isn’t expected until early next year.
“If MPCA believes there will be public concerns, we ask for comment,” explained Sarah Sevcik, air permit engineer. “We know this community has concerns about changes at Water Gremlin and we want to make sure you have input on this decision,” she told those attending a virtual meeting Dec. 10.
Water Gremlin switched to tDCE when the Legislature banned TCE earlier this year. Both TCE, a carcinogen, and tDCE are VOCs regulated by MPCA. Since making the switch, the manufacturer has been researching alternatives to the solvent that are VOC-free.
The UV process is one of its most promising.
In a community Zoom meeting earlier this month, Water Gremlin President Scott Schulz said the company’s long-term goal is to eliminate VOCs. “Today, we have made substantial reductions in our solvent usage. This has primarily come from using water-based materials; however, the process doesn’t work for all applications, so we continue to develop alternatives.”
The company has been working the past three years to develop a UV process that is nearly 100% VOC-free. The method involves spraying a plastic-like material on battery terminals and instantly curing it with UV light.
Schulz said neighbors were invited to tune in to the prerecorded presentation to hear independent and uncompensated experts talk about UV technology. “Our hope was, and is, that better communication and knowledge will help with the objective of rebuilding trust and confidence in Water Gremlin,” he stated. “Plus, we learned from prior experience that we needed to do a better job of explaining the significant health and environmental benefits that come with change.”
The Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group (NCCG) called the company’s effort to reach out “encouraging after almost two years of silence.” However, many questions remain unanswered, said spokeswoman Sheri Smith.
“We want to understand how Water Gremlin and the MPCA plan to properly monitor and control the new chemical,” Smith added, specifically how the company will ensure particulate matter will not escape the facility.
Particulate matter is the overspray that occurs in the coating process. One of the experts in Water Gremlin’s presentation was Mike Idacavage, an environmental science professor at the State University of New York. He pointed out that overspray is easily captured in industrial spray booths and no more harmful than coatings found in a hardware store. UV is used in thousands of applications, he added, including dental fillings, vehicle headlamps and floor coatings.
Rita Loof, with the UV trade group RadTech International, also presented on behalf of Water Gremlin. She said UV products do not evaporate, unlike conventional coatings, and no VOCs are generated. Therefore, there is no need to install air control pollution devices.
MPCA’s Sevcik is working on the minor amendment. She has “a lot of ongoing concerns for this facility,” she said. The engineer showed a slide of before and after VOC air emissions with the UV coater, explaining that the 7.03 pounds per hour of VOC is equivalent to 30 tons per year; the 0.006 pounds per hour is equivalent to 0.03 tons per year.
Isobornyl acrylate is the largest component of VOCs after the change to Coater No. 6. The rates allowed under the permit keep risk below its health benchmark, Sevcik said. Health concerns are unknown. Particulate matter was not a calculated emission but based on modeling.
“It’s (the UV coater) really a significant step to reducing solvent emissions from the facility,” Sevcik added. It does not eliminate tDCE from the facility.
Air Inspection Manager Kari Palmer noted that levels of particulate matter are expected to be very low, meaning ambient air monitoring will not be necessary in the minor amendment. “Particulate matter 10 and 2.5 is not significant,” she said. MPCA is not currently monitoring for particulate matter in ambient air.
Doug Wetzstein, industrial division director, assured the company’s neighbors that Water Gremlin will continue to be monitored. Two ambient air monitors were removed — one at Birch Lake Elementary and one at Columbia Park — but five remain at the facility.
“A year of monitoring measured low to no TCE or tDCE at these two locations,” Wetzstein reported. Water Gremlin is required to continue monitoring for the chemicals near its facility for MPCA review. Soil and water investigations also continue both on and off site for both lead and VOCs; the administrative order and stipulation agreement remain in effect.
The amendment will be folded into Water Gremlin’s major MPCA air permit, expected early next year.
NCCG’s Smith said the group is concerned other actions initiated by Water Gremlin will detract from the importance of the major permit which, she adds, is long overdue.
