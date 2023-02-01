WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Ninety-five lawsuits were recently served against Water Gremlin accusing the company of causing cancer and other chronic illnesses as a result of its previously documented emission of trichloroethylene (TCE).
The manufacturing company, located at 4400 Otter Lake Road in White Bear Township, produces fishing lures, sinkers and lead battery terminals. Water Gremlin is a wholly owned subsidiary of Okabe Co. Ltd. of Tokyo.
Attorney Dean Salita of Schmidt & Salita Law Team in Minnetonka is representing the 95 plaintiffs. Thirty-five of the suits are wrongful death cases, and 60 are cancer or chronic illness cases.
“We have a company in the neighborhood who, for nearly two decades, was dumping a cancerous chemical into the atmosphere and into the plumbing, the sewer system in White Bear Township, and, unfortunately, has affected many, many people,” Salita said.
The plaintiffs are seeking various damages through the litigation, including compensation for pain and suffering, medical bills, wage loss and death.
“We're just hopeful that the company steps up and does the honorable thing. They've admitted they've done this, and now the people are coming forward with illnesses that relate directly to the chemical they dumped into the atmosphere,” Salita said.
The lawsuits are served individually instead of as a class-action suit because Salita said the plaintiffs’ situations are not all the same in terms of where they live, their ages, their illnesses and the damages they’re seeking.
“They're each entitled to their own individual lawsuits,” Salita said.
According to a statement from Water Gremlin, the company “is carefully reviewing each claim in the recently served lawsuits, and because this is an active legal matter, we cannot discuss any details at this time.”
In July 2018, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and the Department of Health (MDH) found Water Gremlin was emitting (TCE) at levels above the legal limits and that presented health risks to people near the facility. The MPCA and MDH also found the company had not reported accurate emission data for more than 15 years.
TCE, which has been banned in Minnesota as of June 2022, is a solvent Water Gremlin previously used to degrease battery terminals in its manufacturing process. TCE is in a class of chemicals known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
Water Gremlin ceased using TCE in January 2019 after the then-ongoing MPCA and MDH investigation became public. The company removed the solvent from the White Bear Township facility early the following month. It switched to using a solvent called FluoSolv, which uses trans-1,2-Dichloroethene (tDCE) as its main ingredient.
Also in 2019, Water Gremlin installed new pollution control equipment and agreed to pay a $7 million penalty for the illegal TCE emission.
More recently, in 2021, the company was ordered to pay a $325,000 civil penalty as part of a stipulation agreement it signed with the MPCA that resolved alleged hazardous waste and stormwater issues during previous inspections.
The agreement recognized that the company failed to take reasonable steps to prevent hazardous waste from polluting the nearby environment. The agreement also acknowledged Water Gremlin completed 31 corrective actions regarding its handling and management of lead, lead-contaminated hazardous waste, TCE-contaminated hazardous waste, used oil and used oil-contaminated materials.
Steve LaLiberte, a 67-year-old White Bear Township resident, is one of the 95 plaintiffs. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer in bone marrow plasma cells, in 2015.
A self-employed information technology worker by trade, LaLiberte believes TCE from Water Gremlin is the cause of his cancer since he otherwise isn’t exposed to chemicals that could have given him the disease. TCE isn’t in his drinking water, but he noted he’s been swimming in a pool in his backyard for years.
“I'm pretty confident I've been swimming in TCE for at least 15 years, not to mention breathing it when it's in the air,” LaLiberte said.
After his multiple myeloma diagnosis, LaLiberte was initially given six months to live. However, several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation treatment and a bone marrow transplant later, he’s seven years past his diagnosis.
LaLiberte had to quit working during his cancer treatment, which he said meant his income dropped “from a healthy six figures to zero within three years of being diagnosed.”
“I'd like to see some damages. I've been financially damaged very significantly,” he said.
Sheri Smith isn’t one of the 95 plaintiffs suing Water Gremlin but nonetheless called the legal action “a really good thing.”
Smith lives near Water Gremlin and is a founding member of the White Bear Area Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group (NCCG). The group is a nonprofit that’s acted as a watchdog on Water Gremlin’s activities since the company’s illegal TCE emissions were first discovered.
Although neither Smith nor her family members have experienced illness related to the company’s chemical emissions, she knows neighbors who have.
“In the cul-de-sac, where I live — which is a quarter mile from the plant — there are 13 homes and of the 13 homes, 11 have been touched by brain cancer, bladder cancer, thyroid cancer, autoimmune diseases,” she said. “For somebody to say that it can't be tied back to that plant is crazy when you think about it, just numerically.”
