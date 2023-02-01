95 lawsuits filed against Water Gremlin

Water Gremlin, a manufacturing company in White Bear Township, is facing 95 lawsuits recently filed by nearby residents. The lawsuits accuse the company of causing wrongful death, cancer and other illnesses from previous chemical emissions.

 Debra Neutkens | Press Publications

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Ninety-five lawsuits were recently served against Water Gremlin accusing the company of causing cancer and other chronic illnesses as a result of its previously documented emission of trichloroethylene (TCE).

The manufacturing company, located at 4400 Otter Lake Road in White Bear Township, produces fishing lures, sinkers and lead battery terminals. Water Gremlin is a wholly owned subsidiary of Okabe Co. Ltd. of Tokyo.

