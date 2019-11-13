WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — The day Water Gremlin was back to business, the company was hit with more pollution charges.
A Nov. 5 administrative order from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) requires the company to make changes to the way it manages hazardous waste. New demands were ordered after an agency investigation determined Water Gremlin failed to comply with regulations that minimize possible release of hazardous waste at its township facility.
During three September inspections, MPCA found leaks of waste containing lead and TCE on the facility’s floor, walls and equipment. Cracks in the floor provided pathways for lead and TCE-contaminated materials to leak into the subsoils. The company also failed to stop releases of used oil into the environment.
Water Gremlin must complete more than 20 specific requirements to become fully compliant within 30 days. Seven of the required actions have already been completed.
The latest action came the same day a district judge allowed workers to return to work. That followed a mandated training day on lead exposure prevention.
The company had its third day in court Nov. 6 after the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry asked a judge to extend a halt to operations regarding manufacture of lead fishing sinkers and lead battery terminals. The court order followed reports of lead poisoning in a dozen children.
Judge Leonardo Castro allowed employees to return to work last week after Water Gremlin agreed to hold a training session conducted by an industrial hygienist and to initiate enhanced lead safety policies.
In a Nov. 6 statement, Water Gremlin wrote: “We are working in cooperation with the state on our shared goal of ensuring that no lead leaves our plant in the future.”
When the court hearing ended the previous Friday, the company reported it had been “working around the clock to clean our locker rooms, cafeteria and employee vehicles, create new training materials for our employees and to train our managers and supervisors to better apply our improved hygiene policies.”
Judge Castro said the migration of lead dust from Water Gremlin to employee cars and homes is a “public health nuisance.”
“The community is impacted; employees, families, friends and all those in contact with them,” noted the judge. “The migration of lead is an unreasonable interference to the public’s right not to be exposed to lead.”
The attorney for the commissioners of the Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Health, Peter Surdo, reminded the judge that all 12 cases of lead poisoning in children have a common denominator: a parent who worked at Water Gremlin.
The judge asked the plaintiffs to focus their efforts on what happens when employees leave the facility.
Proceedings do not involve employees involved in the production process.
Water Gremlin returns to court Dec. 4 to give the judge a progress report on keeping lead from leaving the plant.
The hazardous waste issue is separate from the lead issue.
