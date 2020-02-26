ST. PAUL — Water Gremlin's attorney is asking Judge Leonardo Castro to extend a date issued in his November court order. The district judge gave the company a Feb. 20 deadline to implement a heated, temporary changing and locker room facility for employees.
"Because Water Gremlin is not in control of the building permit process, it requests the court extend the deadline to six weeks from the date White Bear Township issues the building permit for the project," asked Thaddeus Lightfoot, Water Gremlin's legal counsel.
In a Feb. 19 email, he informed the judge the company's architect has been working with the township building official since early December to obtain acceptable trailers. Minnesota, Lightfoot wrote, is one of only a few states requiring trailers to be certified under the International Building Code (IBC). "Unfortunately, IBC trailers are not readily available," he said. The company finally located suitable trailers, which arrived at the facility Feb. 6. The building permit application was submitted to the township Jan. 22. The township informed Water Gremlin it would decide on the application within two weeks. The contractor estimated it would take four to six weeks after getting the permit to install the trailers and build temporary covered ramps.
But there is another glitch. Apparently, it is unclear whether the temporary trailers require a fire suppression system. The architect believes sprinklers are not required in trailers as they are not buildings per township ordinance and state building code.
As of Feb. 13, the permit was still on hold pending the issue.
In a second request to Judge Castro, the company asked the court to adopt the third-party monitor's recommendation that only Water Gremlin's maintenance and robotics personnel wear a head covering to protect hair and scalp from lead contamination.
All Water Gremlin employees currently wear hairnets per the court's Nov. 4 amended order.
Attorney Peter Surdo, representing the commissioners of the Department of Labor and Industry and the Department of Health for the attorney general's office, said the plaintiffs do not object to the extension of the Feb. 20 deadline but do object to it being open-ended. Water Gremlin's proposal could amount to nearly half a year, he pointed out. "This is unacceptable," Surdo wrote. "And especially so because Water Gremlin represented to this court that the trailer solution could be ready within three months.
"Plaintiffs are concerned with the impact Water Gremlin's delay can have on the safety of its workers, their families and the public health," Surdo noted.
The plaintiffs responded by asking the judge to request that third-party Wenck update its monitoring and provide weekly reports to the commissioners. They also asked that Water Gremlin commit to getting its revised permit application filed by Feb. 24 and work in good faith with the township to accelerate review and approval sooner than the 60-day window.
Regarding head coverings, the plaintiffs agreed to the proposal as long as qualitative wipes continue to be used for everyone exiting the plant.
Both sides indicated they were available for a hearing if the court sees fit.
Debra Neutkens
