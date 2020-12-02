Water Gremlin process would cut chemical emissions

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is hosting a virtual public meeting Dec. 10 to discuss a minor amendment to Water Gremlin’s air emissions permit.
The White Bear Township company is proposing to convert one solvent-based coater to a non-solvent curing process using ultraviolet light (UV). The proposed change will reduce potential emissions of volatile organic compounds like tDCE, the product Water Gremlin uses as a replacement to TCE, a carcinogen now banned in Minnesota.
The amendment is not to be confused with Water Gremlin’s major air permit, which is still being drafted by MPCA and expected first quarter of 2021 after numerous delays. Just for reference, the company submitted its new permit application to MPCA on Feb. 8, 2019.
The Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group (NCCG), a small band of women keeping a watchful eye on neighboring Water Gremlin, are putting their thoughts together for official comment on the alternative process.
Members, minus co-founder Sherry Hastings, who has left NCCG to focus on her commercial real estate business, are hopeful the UV process will result in cleaner air emissions.
“We’re open to it being a good thing,” said Kelly Tapkan at the group’s last meeting. “We feel we’ve been burned in the past, but this could really reduce emissions in our neighborhood.”
Water Gremlin President Scott Schulz describes the technology as “extremely promising.”
“Not only for the environmental benefits but testing to date has shown the coating outperforms legacy materials we’ve used,” Schulz said.
The former executive vice president of Water Gremlin was quietly named president July 1 after the departure of Junya Inoue. Schulz has been with the Japanese-owned company for 15 years. Okabe LTD acquired Water Gremlin in 2005.
Schulz told the Press that the company’s long-term goal is to eliminate VOCs from its coating operation. The UV process proposed in the minor permit could cut tDCE usage by 25%.
The 70-year-old company provides most of the lead terminal posts for batteries manufactured in North and South America. Other fabricated lead products include lead sinker weights for fishing and lead components of ammunition.
At their meeting, NCCG’s Tapkan touched on revised health-based values for tDCE, the chemical that replaced TCE in Water Gremlin’s lead coating process. The Minnesota Department of Health reevaluated tDCE using new modeling techniques, she said, and the result is a new chronic risk assessment figure of 20 micrograms per cubic meter, down from 70 micrograms used in the stipulation agreement the company signed with MPCA in 2019. The revised value will be incorporated into the new air permit; however, that’s not soon enough for NCCG. They worry the chemical is not well studied and would like the revised value incorporated as soon as possible into emission limits.
Schulz confirmed the new guidance level is proposed for Water Gremlin’s yet-to-be-completed air permit, but is not yet in effect for tDCE, a chemical he described as “a non-ozone depleting solvent.”
A look at the company’s air emissions chart on MPCA’s website shows tDCE emissions are spiking but have dropped. “We’re wondering if COVID has impacted production or if they’re reducing overall usage,” Tapkan questioned.
Asked about the drop, Schulz said there has been some impact in the marketplace from COVID but it’s “one of several moving pieces.” He did not elaborate.
MPCA staff will give a presentation at the Dec. 10 public permit meeting followed by a question-and-answer session concerning the proposed change. A comment period ends Dec. 17.
More information on the draft permit can be viewed at pca.state.mn.us/air/water-gremlin.
