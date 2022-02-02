WHITE BEAR LAKE — Bradley J. Hartsell has joined Water Gremlin Company as president, succeeding Scott Schulz, who left to pursue another career opportunity. Prior to taking this new role, Hartsell was president at Water Gremlin’s sister company, Okabe Co. Inc., in Grayslake, Illinois.
“Water Gremlin has great customers, suppliers and an outstanding team,” Hartsell said. “Scott led Water Gremlin through major improvements and enhancements over the past 16 years that have advanced the company as an industry innovator and good corporate citizen. I look forward to building on this legacy, using sustainable technology to offer our customers quality engineered products and services. We will continue to work hard to exceed customer expectations and provide an excellent customer experience.”
— From press release
