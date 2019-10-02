Water Gremlin is pleased to announce that it has taken a major step toward its goal of becoming a VOC-free facility. The company’s largest battery terminal customer has approved replacing the use of t-DCE with a non-toxic, emission-free, water-based coating alternative. This means that 40% of the company’s battery terminal operations is VOC-free.
Water Gremlin is working to educate customers about the benefits of the water-based coating alternative and has the capacity to produce more battery terminals using this method if agreed to by battery manufacturers.
Press release
