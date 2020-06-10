ST. PAUL — The court order stands for Water Gremlin, meaning the company must pay for lead testing and cleanup of employee homes.
A three-judge court of appeals panel ruled for Commissioners of the Department of Health and the Department of Labor and Industry, affirming the district court order issued November 2019.
In its appeal, Water Gremlin argued that lead dust found in homes of current and past employees was not a public health nuisance, nor did the state have authority to mandate a cleanup at the company’s expense.
The appeals panel disagreed in an opinion filed June 1. Written by Judge Jeanne Cochran, the opinion stated: “A public health nuisance is any activity or failure to act that affects a considerable number of persons, even if the effects are geographically dispersed.”
The court action stems from discovery that children of employees have elevated levels of lead in their blood. After investigating lead exposure among the children, Ramsey County health workers ruled out sources other than the Water Gremlin plant. The White Bear Township company manufactures lead fishing sinkers and battery terminals.
District court judge Leonardo Castro ordered lead remediation that included home cleanup to those current and former employees who requested it, saying “Water Gremlin failed to take steps necessary to prevent its employees from carrying lead off site.”
Water Gremlin challenged the authority of the commissioners and the court to require the company to perform testing and cleanup, saying the migration of lead from the plant into employee homes did not constitute a “public health nuisance” under Minnesota statute.
The appeals court sided with the district judge, saying it was a public health nuisance under the definition of the statute therefore, “the district court did not clearly err in this regard.” It is public if it affects the surrounding community generally or the people of some local neighborhood.
“We reject Water Gremlin’s argument that this group of persons was not sufficiently large or localized to support a finding of a public health nuisance.”
Water Gremlin has also asked the appeals panel to rule on its argument that the district court exceeded its authority by ordering residential testing and cleanup. Attorneys for the commissioners argued that Water Gremlin failed to make this argument in district court and felt the appeals panel should not address it. The judges agreed.
“It is an elementary principle of appellate procedure that a party may not raise an issue or argument for the first time on appeal and thereby seek appellate relief on an issue that was not litigated in district court,” the opinion read.
Employees will be given the option of having their homes tested for lead contamination at no cost to them.
According to earlier reports by Water Gremlin, the residential testing and cleanup provision affects about 1,000 homes and could cost between $3.8 and $15.9 million.
