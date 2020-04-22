At the company’s request, the district judge in the Water Gremlin case amended slightly his court order regarding attire.
The matter came before the court administratively April 14 to modify judge Leonardo Castro’s Nov. 22 court order. On April 16, Castro agreed that Water Gremlin need not provide hair coverings (in the form of hair nets) as personal protective equipment for all employees.
Rather, Water Gremlin must provide only maintenance and robotics personnel, die cast operators and other personnel upon the employee’s request, a baseball-style cap to protect hair and scalp from lead contamination.
The company must still conduct qualitative lead wipe tests on employees’ hands, face, neck and hair, and spot checks of employees’ footwear, upon their departure from the facility at the end of each production shift. If the qualitative wipes test positive for lead, employees must take the necessary steps to effectively complete the decontamination process.
The caps will be in a designated color to avoid confusion and to ensure they do not migrate to the “clean” side of the facility. Caps will be replaced monthly until the permanent locker room renovations are in place. Once those renovations are in place, Water Gremlin will at its discretion either continue to replace the caps or launder them weekly and replace them as necessary.
In his letter to the judge, Water Gremlin attorney Thaddeus Lightfoot said plaintiffs (the state departments of health and labor and industry) did not object to proposed changes, which were recently recommended by Wenck, the third-party environmental consulting firm monitoring court-ordered practices.
Debra Neutkens
