ST. PAUL — Water Gremlin is appealing a court order to test and clean the homes of current and former employees for lead dust.
In a declaration to Ramsey County District Court last week, Carl Dubois, vice president of international manufacturing, said the decontamination of 1,270 residences will cost millions.
District Judge Leonardo Castro ordered Water Gremlin Nov. 22 to take steps regarding cleaning its plant, cleaning vehicles driven to the plant and facilitating blood lead level testing for employees and their families.
The order also requires the commissioners of the Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) and Department of Health (MDH) to provide notice of potential residential lead contamination. The notice must go to all Water Gremlin employees and former employees who worked at the plant at any time during the last two years. All notified workers must be given the opportunity of having their homes tested for lead contamination. Owners of homes testing above applicable lead levels at the time of testing have the option of having their homes decontaminated. Water Gremlin must pay for the testing and decontamination.
Attorney Thaddeus Lightfoot, who represents Water Gremlin, maintains that the "Residential Testing and Cleaning" order exceeds both the commissioners' and district court's authority.
An immediate stay pending appeal was also sought Dec. 10 by Water Gremlin as the appellate court decides the statutory authority question. Lightfoot argued that his client seeks only a halt to enforcement outside the plant at individual persons' homes and is not challenging the other provisions of the order: cleanup of the facility, improvements to layout and design, and vehicle decontamination.
The commissioners, plaintiffs in the case and represented by Peter Surdo with the attorney general's office, urged the judge to deny the emergency stay, claiming Water Gremlin seeks to avoid or delay its responsibility to clean up the lead. Surdo told Castro the migration of lead out of the plant is "impacting employees, their families and the community at large."
Judge Castro denied the request for an immediate stay and set a hearing for Dec. 23.
Water Gremlin started making fishing lures and lead sinkers in 1949 and broadened its scope in the 1970s to include manufacture of industry-leading lead terminals for industrial, commercial and automotive batteries. The Japanese-owned company is the leading supplier of lead battery terminals in North America. According to Dubois, 13% of its revenues are from exports. It employs 275 full-time people and about 65 temporary workers. Its monthly payroll is about $1.5 million.
Last August, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency shut down Water Gremlin's terminal coating process due to high levels of TCE emissions. The carcinogenic solvent, used to degrease parts, has been removed from the premises. An alternative called tDCE, the main ingredient in FluoSolv, took its place. The line remains closed while Water Gremlin works to meet MPCA demands.
The lead issue surfaced in October with reports from MDH that employees' children had elevated blood levels from take-home lead. The lead sinker operation was shut down Oct. 28 under order by the DLI, which then sought an injunction alleging a public health nuisance. The judge agreed, eventually issuing the Nov. 22 order mandating changes in hygiene at the plant and cleanup of employee vehicles. More than 300 vehicles have been cleaned to date.
Without a stay, Water Gremlin will expend millions of dollars to comply with an order that the district court had no statutory authority to issue, said the company's legal counsel.
Lightfoot also argues in his motion that an MDH request for injunction is inappropriate "absent a valid finding of public health nuisance."
"The definition of public health requires a focus on health of the population as a whole, which," Lightfoot points out, "is fundamentally different from the circumstance here."
The Dorsey & Whitney attorney went on to say the company presented evidence to show its employees were not exposed to impermissible levels of lead in the workplace and that its employee blood lead levels are actually far below the levels requiring intervention under federal regulations.
