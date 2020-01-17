The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued a new administrative order Jan. 17 to Water Gremlin that allows the restart of its volatile organic compounds (VOCs) coating operations under certain conditions.
The administrative order is the result of numerous onsite inspections and detailed plans to address current contamination, as well as prevent further contamination.
The conditions under which Water Gremlin can resume VOC coating include:
• Phased-in restart and new testing
Water Gremlin’s VOC coaters have been divided into seven groups. The company will restart them one group at a time, with 12 hours in between for indoor air and sub-slab sampling. If sampling finds groups are emitting tDCE beneath the floor, coating at those groups must cease until corrective actions are determined by MPCA.
• Continued air monitoring and new air modeling
Outdoor monitoring continues as it did throughout 2019. Water Gremlin must also submit any requested emissions data within 30 days of resuming VOC operations. The MPCA also will conduct air modeling (estimating concentrations at multiple nearby locations) to determine if Water Gremlin complies with federal, state, and local laws and regulations.
• Limit on VOC emissions of 90 tons/year
The annual limit of 90 tons of VOC emissions from Water Gremlin that was in place throughout 2019, calculated as a 365-day rolling sum, continues.
Water Gremlin has not yet indicated when it intends to restart, but the order is effective Jan. 17, 2020. Full details of the administrative order can be found at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/sites/default/files/aq-ei6-01i.pdf
Minnesota OSHA continues its ongoing investigation regarding Water Gremlin’s employees, including addressing employee exposure to lead and the use of personal protective equipment at its worksite. The agency will determine if there are any needed citations and continue its work with Water Gremlin to put in place permanent solutions, including, in accordance with a court order, new changing areas and shower facilities, to ensure employees are free of lead when they leave the facility.
