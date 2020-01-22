The Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group (NCCG) shared its thoughts following MPCA’s decision to allow Water Gremlin to start using volatile organic compounds (VOCs) again. NCCG is a watchdog group that formed after Water Gremlin admitted to spewing toxic TCE into the air for years around its White Bear Township plant.
“We are happy employees are able to start working full time again. We continue to be concerned about how Water Gremlin operates their business.
“General expectations of good corporate citizens are that, in cases like this, they take the lead on working to get better and they partner with the necessary regulatory agencies. But that has not been the case with Water Gremlin. Regulatory agencies and county government have mandated (and defended the need for) most all of the changes that have happened over the past year. Inspectors have been at the worksite multiple times a week for months.
“There has been no change in Water Gremlin management or floor supervisors, that we are aware. The culture of Water Gremlin continues to be one where these leaders do not seem to believe the company has done anything significantly wrong.
“Additionally, the community still has significant concerns about tDCE, the VOC Water Gremlin was just permitted to start using again. The chemical has not been well studied, and the studies that do exist show significant cause for concern.
“The community continues to be fearful for the day this extensive, taxpayer-funded oversight of Water Gremlin ends. Our fear is that, without oversight, they will turn back to business as usual, with little regard for the health and environmental impacts of their operation.”
