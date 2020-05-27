The Better Business Bureau serving Minnesota is warning consumers of fake COVID-19 antibody tests being marketed by scammers.
Many people are seeking antibody tests to determine if their body has already fought off the virus. While antibody tests are available through health care providers, the ones being marketed by scammers are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and will not provide accurate results.
How the scam works
You receive a robocall or are directed to a website that looks like a clinic or medical supply company offering COVID-19 antibody tests. Some even promise results in 10 minutes. To get a test, you need to complete a form with personal information or enter your credit card details.
In some cases, the test involves an at-home testing kit that consumers never receive. Other times, the tests are allegedly offered through a clinic. But in all cases, the person or website selling the test is short on details. They aren’t willing or able to provide any information about how the test works, where it is sourced, and what laboratory processes it — all of which are major red flags.
How to avoid fake
coronavirus tests
• Reach out to your health care provider. They can help you figure out if the test will be covered by insurance and where to find a legitimate clinic. If you don't have a primary care physician, check out the official website of your local health department for more information on testing availability.
• Do research before buying. Scammers put pressure on people to buy or commit without giving them time to do further research. Before you agree to anything, search on BBB.org and Google to see they are BBB Accredited, have good reviews, and if there are complaints or scam reports associated with their business name.
• Understand your options. The Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention has a detailed guide to testing for COVID-19 on its website,
cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019 -ncov/symptoms-testing
From press release
You can fight back against robocallers by searching this free online database when a number calls you: https://www.emailverified.org/phone/robocall-search/
