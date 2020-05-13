Metropolitan Mosquito Control District trucks and helicopters are out in neighborhoods and parks. Because more people are at home, they may be more visible this year.
Warmer weather means that mosquito season is quickly approaching. The MMCD will be out conducting surveillance and treatment activities to reduce the risk of disease and annoyance in an environmentally sensitive manner.
Each year the field staff at MMCD monitors and treats wetlands that breed mosquitoes with a fleet of trucks and helicopters. At times, MMCD employees may need to cross private property for access to check and treat areas for mosquito larvae. Mosquito control staff will be practicing social distancing, wearing masks when near people and working individually as often as possible. MMCD management asks the community to stay at least 6 feet away from field staff and ensure children and pets are kept at a distance.
Some of the activities that MMCD may be doing in your community include:
• Wetland surveillance: Determining if ponds or swamps have mosquito larvae present.
• Catch basin surveillance: Pulling off grates and inspecting neighborhood catch basins to determine if mosquito larvae are present.
• Ground larval treatments: Applying control materials to a wetland with a hand spreader or backpack.
• Helicopter larval treatments: Applying control materials to a wetland via helicopter.
• Catch basin treatments: Applying control materials to neighborhood catch basins.
• Setting or collecting traps: Surveillance helps MMCD determine what types of mosquitoes are active and where.
The control materials and methods used by MMCD are regularly tested for safety and only applied when surveillance indicates they would be effective. They are designed specifically to target mosquito larvae or adults with minimal impacts on nontarget insects. The control materials are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife. For a complete list of control materials used, please visit MMCD.org.
If you have questions about mosquito control activities or concerns about an employee, please call the MMCD at 651-645-9149 or visit MMCD.org.
