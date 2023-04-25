Washington Square under new ownership

Downtown White Bear Lake mainstay, Washington Square restaurant, has switched hands. The restaurant was purchased by a 3-person ownership group March 15.
Shawn Skrip Sr. is chief operating officer for the group, which owns 28 businesses including restaurants. Skrip was raised in the Vadnais Heights area and graduated from White Bear Lake High School. He is a US Air Force and Operation Iraqi Freedom vet.
Skrip said they are in the process of redesigning the menu so it will be easier to follow and will include “limited time offers”, a new happy hour menu, new kids menu, and new beverages. Many original items will stay on the menu along with items that will change every 4 months. “This menu will be much more user friendly for our guests,” said Skrip. They hope to roll out the new menu the week of April 30.
Skrip said other plans include the addition of a sidewalk patio that they hope to have in place by the end of May, as well as a roof top patio. “We are in the beginning stages of design of a roof top patio,” added Skrip. “We are very excited about both of these upgrades.” Adding TVs in the bar area is also on the list of improvements.
Restaurant-goers are invited to Washington Square to sample new wines and appetizers on May 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. All appetizers will be discounted that day. Special deals can also be found for Mother’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Father’s Day and more.
“We purchased the restaurant because of its great location, great business model, great local community, and amazing growth potential,” said Skrip. “We look forward to continuing the great things the old owners did so well for many years and also adding some great new things.”
Washington Square is located at the corner of Washington Square and Third Street. For more information, go to washingtonsquareonline.net.
