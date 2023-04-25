Washington Square under new ownership

Bar manager Jason Murray, CEO Shawn Skrip, General Manager Travis Vandel, and Kitchen Manager Marcos Benltez will visit with patrons at Washington Square during a wine tasting event May 3.

 Patti Carlson | Press Publications

Downtown White Bear Lake mainstay, Washington Square restaurant, has switched hands. The restaurant was purchased by a 3-person ownership group March 15.

Shawn Skrip Sr. is chief operating officer for the group, which owns 28 businesses including restaurants. Skrip was raised in the Vadnais Heights area and graduated from White Bear Lake High School. He is a US Air Force and Operation Iraqi Freedom vet. 

