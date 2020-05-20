Washington County is drafting a new bicycle and pedestrian plan and would like public input. Members of the public can share their thoughts by taking a survey. Consider including any opinions you might have about making Hwy. 12/244 from Veterans Memorial Park to Century Avenue (Wildwood Road) in Mahtomedi more friendly to nonmotorized users.
To take the survey, go to: www.surveymonkey.com/r/MOVEbikepedsurvey
Construction is also starting on the Birchwood Road segment of the Lake Links Trail in Mahtomedi. An open house to discuss options for the South Shore segment of the trail was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Lake Links Association issued a position paper recommending the following along the South Shore segment:
1) A two-way roadway and trail west of McKnight Avenue;
2) A one-way roadway with trail from McKnight east to Wildwood Avenue in Birchwood;
3) A trail width of at least 10 feet; and a
4) Trail on the lake side of the road.
Submitted by Lake Links Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.