A new program at Washington County Jail could save lives by dramatically reducing the risk of overdose from opioids among inmates.
Earlier this month, the jail launched the Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) program, a form of medication-assisted treatment. Many jails have long offered addiction treatment to inmates, including counseling and non-opioid medications. Now, more and more are turning to opioid replacement drugs to lessen withdrawal symptoms and provide inmates struggling with addiction with a path to long-term recovery. Now, the Washington County Jail is among them.
The COVID-19 pandemic has proven challenging for individuals in recovery from substance abuse. “The 2020 data that is available so far has shown an increase in opioid-related overdoses across Minnesota and the metro,” Washington County Jail Administrator Roger Heinen said in a statement. “This program (MOUD) and other response efforts have become even more important at this critical time.”
The new program has many potential benefits, Heinen said, namely reducing the likelihood of overdose, especially in the period immediately after an individual is released from jail, which poses high risks for those struggling with addiction. It also can help break the cycle of re-incarceration that is commonly associated with substance use disorders and increase retention in treatment.
The MOUD program is a collaborative effort between several the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and several Washington County departments, including the Sheriff's Office, Public Health and Environment, Community Services and Community Corrections.
