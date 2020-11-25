Warm, windy temps make slow start for Minnesota deer season

This year’s hunting season had more than a few unexpected variables, but among the most unusual was the weather conditions of the rifle season opener. Temperatures hovered in the 60s and 70s during the weekend of Nov. 7-9. Combined with high winds, hunters did not see many deer during opening weekend.
According to Minnesota DNR Big Game Program Leader Barbara Keller, the first two days of opening weekend usually have the highest harvest numbers of the season.
“Those two days were 14 percent less harvestwise compared to last year, but during that latter half of firearms deer season, we were able to make up the difference,” Keller said.
The latest data from the DNR website reports 157,126 total deer harvested this year, with a little more than half of that number being mature male deer. Special seasons are ongoing in other parts of the state, and so far are on par with last year’s harvest numbers.
Hunting during COVID-19
Although it was unclear whether safety precautions related to COVID-19 would affect the 2020 hunting season, Keller said she was unaware of any significant effects on this year’s harvest. The number of licenses purchased was about the same as last year, but Keller did notice that many hunters purchased their licenses a little earlier in advance this year. By its nature, hunting takes place in wide-open outdoor spaces, which makes social distancing a little easier to manage.
“I think it’s well suited for social distancing,” Keller said. “Some folks will travel long distances to deer camp and meet with other friends and family there. I heard a couple people wondering if that was maybe not a good idea this year. We did some messaging to encourage people to social distance.”
Local butcher shops
Some small butcher shops found themselves coping with the overflow from the closures of pork- and beef-producing facilities due to outbreaks of COVID-19 earlier this year. While this changed the way some Minnesota businesses were able to accept wild game, Flicker Meats in White Bear Lake did not notice a large difference.
Manager Jeremy Hosek mentioned that meat sales increased after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“With the places being shut down, it actually made everybody scared to lose meat, so they came and bought a lot more,” Hosek said. “People were at home, they were eating more, they were buying more for the freezer so they didn’t have to leave home.”
The warm temps on opening weekend made it a little easier for the business to manage the influx of wild deer, since harvest numbers were lower on average. The risk of meat spoilage spurred hunters to do much of their own butchering during that weekend.
Flicker Meats is taking care to be as safe and sanitary as possible in its interactions with customers, offering curbside pickup for its orders.
Keeping CWD in check
The spread of chronic wasting disease among white-tailed deer is a top-priority problem for the DNR, which operates statewide check stations to monitor the spread of this debilitating virus. In an ordinary year, these check stations are mandatory in CWD-affected areas, but COVID-19 necessitated voluntary drop-offs for the health and safety of hunters and DNR staff.
“The sampling stations can get quite crowded during opening weekend,” Keller said. This year, stations are unstaffed. Hunters in CWD management zones, control zones or surveillance areas are urged to drop off the head of deer 1 year of age or older at these stations. Hunters who have heads from deer harvested on opening weekend can still drop those heads off at sampling stations.
Sampling numbers were low after opening weekend, but Keller said the numbers began to pick up during the latter half of the firearm season.
“They’re still not as high as we would’ve liked,” she said.
Hunters can prepare for sample drop-off by watching a CWD sampling demonstration video and consulting other resources online at dnr.state.mn.us/cwd.
“Every test result, whether CWD is detected or not, is important because it shows us where the disease is,” Keller said. “We use this information to help us determine where we should target our management, keeping our efforts focused where the disease is most prevalent. It’s important for hunters to remember that even deer that look healthy can be positive for the disease.”
The DNR website also includes options for sampling deer that allow hunters to keep the antlers or have the deer mounted.
The self-service sampling site closest to the Northeast Metro is the Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area Headquarters in Columbus. Self-service sampling is also available at Afton State Park. Several taxidermy businesses in the area, including White Bear Taxidermy, can arrange sampling by appointment if you call ahead. Visit the DNR website to see an interactive map of resources in the area where you hunt.
