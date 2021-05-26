Gov. Tim Walz lifted the COVID-19 face mask rule on May 14. On May 17, the White Bear Township Board of Supervisors voted to allow visitors to the township’s office to enter without wearing a face mask. The town supervisors noted that the state’s “state of emergency” is still in effect, and the rules could change at any time.
Board member Steve Ruzek made a motion to discontinue requiring people to wear face masks, saying, “Let’s take the sign down.” Township administrative employees have all been vaccinated, noted Town Clerk Pat Christopherson. However, the glass partitions separating them from the public will remain in place for the time being.
The board also agreed to conduct its June annual meeting virtually. Citizens who want to watch and participate in public discussion may do so over Zoom, but citizens who want to vote must attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 8 at Otter Lake Elementary School, 1401 County Road H2 E. in White Bear Lake. Chistopherson said the meeting would take approximately 20 minutes, as the only presentation on the agenda is the budget.
The township board will return to in-person meetings July 7. Face mask use will be discretionary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.