Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recently stopped in Stillwater on a statewide public safety tour to discuss what their public safety budget — including $300 million for cities, counties and tribes — would mean for Washington County and communities across the state. Under the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward, Washington County would receive nearly $1.27 million per year to invest in public safety.
The roundtable discussion follows recent public safety meetings Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan have held with community leaders in St. Louis Park, Duluth, Brooklyn Park, Eagan and North Minneapolis.
“We know that public safety issues aren’t just our neighbors’ problem — they’re all of ours. We also know that the public safety needs of a community are best met locally,” said Gov. Walz. “That’s why our $300 million public safety plan empowers local governments across the state to take the lead and address their most urgent public safety needs at the local level. Under our plan, counties like Washington County will receive $1.27 million per year to invest in their communities’ safety.”
“Minnesotans are the experts in their own lives and should have a say in their communities’ public safety,” said Lt. Gov. Flanagan.
Sheriff Dan Starry said, “Washington County has a long history of working collaboratively with our elected officials to address the public safety concerns of our residents. I’m pleased that Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan took the time to come to Washington County to discuss their budget with us and to listen to our ideas of how we may better address public safety.”
The public safety proposal
would include:
• Investing $300 million in local governments to improve public safety
• Funding a statewide violent crime initiative
• Investing in community groups to prioritize youth intervention and juvenile justice
For more information, visit https://mn.gov/governor.
Contributed by the Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt.Gov. Peggy Flanagan
