Vote close for market-rate apartment complex

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Within six months, the 192-unit Barnum apartment complex on County Road E was 90% occupied. The developer for the new 244-unit complex directly west of it has similar expectations.
Schafer-Richardson Development Manager Peter Orth said there’s a lot of demand for housing in the city. “The unit mix will complement that,” he told City Council.
Confident his company is “providing a good product,” Orth iterated they had to redesign the mix after council denied a fifth floor on the two apartment buildings. “The change in unit type, from partial market rate to fully market rate,” also meant a reduction of 50 bedrooms. Three-bedroom units went from 30 to eight.
Council Member Kevin Edberg admitted the city has an “affordable housing issue.” However, he doesn’t think tax increment financing (TIF) is the right way to address that. “We have to think about long-term sustainability of affordable housing. Trading TIF for a number of years of affordability goes away when TIF is paid off. That is not sustainable.” Edberg added that he is happy to have more discussion on the topic of affordable housing.
Council Member Dan Jones questioned whether council could take a step back and negotiate a “better housing opportunity that represents our community. I’m asking for a pause to see if we can still do something (about affordable housing).”
Mayor Dan Louismet reminded Jones that it was clear at the first vote (in June) that no one was in favor of TIF. Without TIF, the developer could not include affordable housing units. “Consensus was this wasn’t the mechanism to do it. We had that conversation. It feels like bad faith to go back and change it now.”
Community Development Director Jason Lindahl said the city and the developer came to an agreement after the Planning Commission meeting; brick three stories high will now be added to exterior portions. There will also be additional sidewalks and more bicycle parking.
Lindahl reminded council a PUD requires a 4/5 majority vote. The vote was 4-1 with Member Steve Engstran voting no. Jones hesitated but voted in favor so the resolution passed.
The mayor thanked the developer for addressing the council’s concerns.
The next step is a final stage PUD review that involves a final administrative review by staff and execution of a PUD agreement before a building permit is applied for.
