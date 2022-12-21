Vocalist talks music career, autism

When Jordan Krolak is onstage, microphone in hand, he sings his heart out while being overcome by a feeling of utter joy.
His motto: “When I’m having fun, everyone has fun.”
“It makes me feel happy and joyful that I'm sharing my talents with my audience,” said the 26-year-old vocalist, who lives in White Bear Lake and sings under his stage name, Jordan Michael.
His preferred vocal repertoire consists of classical music, Broadway staples and mid-20th century, big-band era hits from Frank Sinatra and other members of the “Rat Pack.”
Music lovers can also listen to Jordan’s rendition of classic Christmas songs from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Mezz in the White Bear Lake Lunds & Byerlys — his third and final holiday show there this month.
The grocery store is also where Jordan, who has autism, has worked for about three years as a grocery bagger. He’s become a regular performer at the Mezz, where customers can hear his smooth, baritone voice while dining.
He occasionally even sings at the store while not onstage.
“Sometimes I like to sing while I work. It makes work fun for me and makes time go by,” he said.
Jordan chooses not to be defined by his disability of being on the autism spectrum, which he said makes it difficult for him to communicate and socialize with people and has caused him to feel lonely.
“I wanted to feel independent, but I realize that being independent doesn't work for me if I don't have the right help. I know that my parents have helped me out with it,” he said.
“Sometimes I’ve been feeling sorry for myself, but it’s that pain that makes me stronger. The more I feel this pain, the stronger I get so that I can push through the limit of doing the things that I want to do in life, even when it's not easy for me.”
For him, the things he wants to do in life involve his singing ability, which he recognizes as a God-given gift.
“The gifts and talents that He's given me every day are something that I'm truly thankful for. And if it wasn't for my family, I would have never accomplished my goals or dreams,” Jordan said.
His mother, Melanie, noted that some autistic people may not seek social interaction. Jordan, however, is a social person. The problem, she said, is when people aren’t willing to get to know Jordan or become friends with him because he’s autistic.
“He kind of slips through the cracks, and it creates quite a bit of loneliness, and it's very difficult to navigate that,” she said.
“That's his biggest struggle right there, because he's got so much to give and not many people are ready to give him the time and the patience and the opportunity to become friends.”
Jordan’s interest in singing started in his childhood when he began listening to Billy Gilman, a child country music star.
“I just loved to hear him sing his music. That's when I realized that's what I want to do. I want to sing just like him,” Jordan said.
His parents later introduced Jordan to Michael Bublé’s music, which led him to sing Bublé’s “Haven’t Met You Yet” at his eighth grade talent show at Mahtomedi Middle School.
Jordan was born in Florida, where the Krolaks lived early in his childhood. The family moved back and forth from the southern state to Minnesota a few times during Jordan’s life.
When the family lived in Florida, Jordan got involved with a theater company for people with special needs called Theatre Exceptional in Largo. He performed as the Tin Man in a musical production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Two married, retired opera singers were in the audience of that show. The husband later became a vocal mentor for Jordan and helped him develop his voice.
Jordan’s performing career has since included shows at assisted-living facilities and memory-care units as well as the Minnesota State Fair, where he’s been a finalist several years in a row. He opened for comedian Charlie Berens and shared the stage with Minneapolis guitarist Billy McLaughlin for a cancer benefit show. Jordan has performed at White Bear Lake’s Marketfest for three summers and sings at private events in the area, too.
“The dude has no fear. He never gets nervous. Nothing. That’s his passion and his lane is to perform,” Melanie said of her son, adding that he’s continued to take part in musicals.
His next musical theater role will be as Perchik in “Fiddler on the Roof” at Grace Community Theatre in Forest Lake. The show will run the weekends of March 24-26 and March 31-April 2.
Jordan encourages people with special needs to keep joy in their hearts and know that God made them for a purpose.
“All I know is that if you have a dream, go for it.”
