The White Bear Lake Fireworks Committee announced that the longstanding tradition of a Fourth of July pyrotechnics display has been rescheduled.
“The committee has worked hard to prepare for the July 4th event,” said Dick Galena, chair. “Yet as each day passes, it has become clear that our wonderful event will not be in compliance with the state social gathering orders. Out of abundance of caution for the health and safety of our residents, the committee, in consultation with other interested parties, has made the decision to reschedule to Friday, Aug. 21.”
Fireworks will begin after the Manitou Days parade, also rescheduled to Aug. 21.
Galena said the committee is grateful for the continued support and generosity of sponsors, fans and the community. “On behalf of the White Bear Lake Fireworks Committee and all the volunteers and sponsors that make this amazing event happen, we extend our most sincere thank you.”
