Virtual memorial toolkit brings people together

Grieving the loss of a loved one is never easy, and doing it during a pandemic brings new challenges. Mueller Memorial, with locations in White Bear Lake and St. Paul, has thought of new ways to help people through the process during these trying times.
Scott Mueller's parents started Mueller Memorial’s St. Paul location in 1946 and White Bear Lake in 1954. Mueller has been working there since he was about 15. His stepdaughter, Taelor Johnson, began working there in 2011.
Mueller, owner and funeral director, said that Johnson is an expert in all the various things that happen to people after the death of someone they love.
“We have an inherent need to come together when someone we care about dies. In the absence of that, I think people are feeling a little lost. Grief in general is so isolating, and then you think about it in the context of what we’re going through right now. Everyone in the world is sharing a sense of loss,” Johnson said.
In the beginning of the pandemic, the business could only offer limited services and funerals with very few people in attendance.
Now guidelines are at 50% of building capacity. Mueller said that’s a benefit for them because both of their buildings are fairly large, so they can accommodate at nearly normal levels and it allows them space to social distance.
Of course, many people might not feel comfortable gathering for a service, which is why Mueller and Johnson thought of an alternative way people could celebrate a life: enter the virtual memorial toolkit.
“Now you’re starting to do things through Zoom and you’re looking for ways to have a similar experience but different, and allow people to be a part of it. We were seeing people who wanted to do a livestream service, but they didn’t know how. There wasn’t a comprehensive collection of resources,” Mueller explained.
Johnson said they could see the need for people to get together and share, and not being able to do that because of restrictions was frustrating. She put in several weeks of research to put a program together.
It includes outlines for both religious and non-religious services, prayers, readings, links with music and a text session that explains how it can be done using Facebook live, YouTube or Zoom.
“This is a way we could supply people the opportunity for people do it for themselves. We could take all of our experience and say, ‘Here are some tools to get what you need when we can’t provide it,’” Johnson said.
Muller added, “The purpose of it is to allow people to come together.”
He shared they had 18 people on a recent livestream and one of them was in the South China Sea. In another situation, there were people from eight different countries.
“Prior to the pandemic we were aware that this was something we should do, but the pandemic allowed us to jump into it,” Mueller said.
The virtual memorial toolkit allows people to hold a service at their home and stream it live or pre-record it and share it later. It then can be accessed online at virtualmemorialtoolkit.com.
Two years ago, the business also created grief compass, a program which follows up with families they have served for a year after a loss.
“It helps people understand grief and gives them information on things that happen and things that they’ll go through. In the absence of traditional community, that’s been more important and appreciated than ever,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that people have found themselves doing things they have never done before during the pandemic, noting that these truly are unprecedented times.
“The funeral profession has always been looked at as a hopelessly traditional profession and it can be, but I’ve always preferred to be an innovator, rather than an imitator,” Mueller said.
Johnson said, “We’re always trying to figure out how to help people more and more. That’s what it comes down to. We see people at the worst time in their life and we help them through it. Any way we can do that, we’ll try.”
