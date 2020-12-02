Two historic buildings replicated to scale just hit store shelves at The Medicine Chest. The Erd-Geist Gazebo and the old post office join last year’s winter village pieces, the Fillebrown House, White Bear train depot and White Bear Town Hall.
Store manager Lindsay Schlichting consulted with the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society’s Sara Markoe Hanson, who agreed the new additions were good choices. Schlichting works with the society to make sure the detailed miniatures are historically accurate.
One of the new pieces is a replica of the city’s first permanent post office, completed in 1940 on land purchased from the Northern Pacific Railway at the south side of Washington Park facing Third Street.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the old post office building was a popular restaurant and bar called Bobbies in the Park. Premier Bank bought the building in the late 1980s after the post office relocated in 1976 to Fifth Street, renovating both interior and exterior.
A second addition is the iconic gazebo built by Thomas Erd as a wedding present for his daughter Anna and her husband Emil Geist in 1883. When the two-story structure fell into disrepair, the White Bear Lake Women’s Club raised money for its restoration on the condition the structure be moved to Matoska Park. That was 1974.
Schlichting said there are still a few models available from last year’s collection. The depot sold out, but she added a second edition in 2020.
She wasn’t sure there were going to be new additions in this pandemic year. “We hit a few snags,” Schlichting admitted.
“At the end of last year, we found out our vendor sold to a much larger company called Old World Christmas. That made me nervous about the future of the project,” she said. “I knew working with a company of that size would make it harder to communicate. I knew they would make us purchase more buildings and that it would move overseas. All of that came true.”
The Medicine Chest was obliged to order 350 buildings instead of 150 like last year, but Schlichting noted she’s happy with the quality and the design detail.
The store manager has a few ideas for next year’s holiday additions but isn’t saying. She does hope people stop in and purchase a piece(s) for themselves or as a gift. “I believe in this project,” Schlichting said. “We want to keep it going a few years.”
Prices are $44.95 for the post office replica; and $49.95 for the gazebo and train depot. Like last year, $5 per building will be given to the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society. The Medicine Chest donated more than $1,800 to the society from last year’s sales.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.