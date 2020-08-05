A vigilant Washington County watercraft inspector stopped the introduction of zebra mussels into Big Marine Lake, according to Adam Doll, DNR watercraft inspection program coordinator.
The inspector said the sides and bottom of a boat entering Big Marine appeared to be clean. Upon looking more closely, however, she spotted live zebra mussels on vegetation that had not been cleaned from the boat's anchor. The operator said the boat had been on White Bear Lake earlier that day where zebra mussels were confirmed in 2014.
The investigation is ongoing. First-time offenders trying to bring a watercraft with invasive species onto a lake that is not known to have that invasive species face up to a $500 fine.
Nearly 1,000 inspectors were hired this year and trained by the DNR to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. Funding for the program comes from a $10 million grant counties received to train watercraft inspectors.
Whether or not a lake is known to have invasive species, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:
• Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.
• Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport.
• Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
More information is available at mndnr.gov/ais.
— From press release
