Liz Moscatelli, executive director of the Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corporation (VHEDC), gave a presentation to the Vadnais Heights City Council May 4, where she highlighted future initiatives and happenings.
• VHEDC has been meeting with businesses throughout the city to learn about their challenges and find ways in which the city could perhaps lend a hand during the economic recovery. Nine virtual meetings have already been held and another was scheduled for the week of May 10. Ed Jambor chairs the Business Retention and Expansion Committee.
• VHEDC continues to work with BizRecycling. Businesses can apply for grant money from BizRecycling to purchase bins and other recycling equipment, obtain staff training and carry out other minor facility upgrades.
• Rising Star and Business Leader awards will be given out at Jimmy’s Event Center from 5:30-7 p.m. June 2.
• The 2021 Keith Warner Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 21 at the White Bear Yacht Club. Registration begins at 10:45 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. The event, a fundraiser for VHEDC, sold out in 2019. Last fall 60 golfers (15 foursomes) played in the golf event, which was postponed due to COVID.
• There’s still time to get a Youth Skills Training grant from Northeast Manufacturing Education (NEME). Students from Mounds View, Roseville, North St. Paul, White Bear Lake Area Schools and District 916 participate. Interested manufacturers should contact VHEDC at 651-485-9532. The deadline is June 30.
Moscatelli also cited a recent study conducted by Tom Leighton from Stantec and Rani Bhattacharyya of the University of Minnesota. The two looked at Crookston, Fergus Falls, Brooklyn Center and St. Paul and found that six action steps were put in place to help the economic recovery in those cities:
• Information clearinghouses/exchanges
• Small-business relief programs
• Tech assistance
• Fee reductions
• Shop local campaigns
• Expansion of outdoor seating areas
“These would be good for our 2022 strategic plan,” Moscatelli said, and suggested four additional ideas:
• Infrastructure (project priority lists, add or maintain trails for outdoor recreation, fill a pent-up need)
• Reimbursements to local government (save receipts — some expenses may be reimbursed)
• Proactive planning (find where markets are changing and reposition new market context, repurpose space to housing, distribution, etc.)
• Facilitate people going back to work (retraining our workforce)
— Cynthia Sowden
