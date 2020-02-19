WHITE BEAR LAKE — The City Council considered a conditional use permit (CUP) and variance request from a resident at 4264 Cottage Park Road Feb. 11.
Community Development Director Anne Kane said the applicant, Richard Herod, came before the White Bear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission last month with two requests: a CUP for two additional curb cuts to access Cottage Park Road, and a 2-foot variance from the 4-foot height limit for a fence abutting a public right-of-way.
Kane noted that one curb cut is proposed to access the rear of the eastern yard. Staff and planning commissioners agreed that alternative access can be accomplished in a different way.
It was pointed out that Cottage Park Road is planned for reconstruction this summer, so the applicant wanted to be proactive in discussing the curb cut request prior to the street project.
Kane explained that last August, a contractor was hired to install a fence on the property. When work began, the applicant checked with city staff to make sure a permit had been pulled and it was not. Work was halted immediately, and a permit was obtained, but the approved plan was not followed.
City code allows a 6-foot fence, but it has to be set back 12 feet from the property line. Code would allow the fence in its current location if it were 4 feet high. To keep it at its current height, it would need to be moved back. It was pointed out that a small portion of the fence is also in the right-of-way.
Kane said the required setback would reduce the rear yard space by about 816 square feet, but would still leave a significant amount of space for the property owner to enjoy.
“Staff and the planning committee did not support the variance for a variety of reasons. Historically, height variances have been granted along high-speed, high-volume roads … Cottage Park does not have a high amount of daily vehicle traffic,” Kane said.
She added, “Additionally, staff and the planning committee found that White Bear Lake is a natural resource that belongs to the public and everyone should have the opportunity to view it. As it stands, the fence in its current location reduces the community's visual availability to partake in the enjoyment of that scenery.”
Councilman Dan Jones said, “I’m not buying the lake thing. He owns the property; he doesn’t have to provide a view of the lake.”
Herod said, “I feel like I’m in a very unwinnable situation, no matter what happens here tonight.” Herod shared that he reported himself to the city as soon as he realized a permit was not properly pulled. “I had no reason not to trust the process … I tried to do everything right,” he said.
He said he was bothered by the statement from the planning commission that stated the fence blocked others from seeing the lake.
“To me, the fact that that even entered into the public dialogue is a troubling precedent for me as a landowner in White Bear Lake. We have plenty of public beaches and access for people to enjoy. It is not the duty of the property owner to provide a proper view through their backyard to the lake,” Herod said.
Herod shared that he wants the 6-foot fence to better protect his dogs. He went on to say that he understands rules are rules and understands that as the owner of the property, he is in error.
Several neighbors were in attendance to support Herod, and said they have no problem with the fence as it is. They also mentioned the fact that the fence was custom-built.
“At the end of the day, I want to protect my dogs and I want my privacy,” Herod said.
Jones said he thinks it’s a hardship asking a resident to give up a portion of their property, no matter how big the yard is.
“It seems to me to be a contractor issue and we can’t grant a variance just because a contractor did bad work or didn’t read the instructions and screwed up,” said Councilman Bill Walsh.
The council unanimously approved to grant a CUP for one additional curb cut on the west side of the property and denied a CUP for a curb cut on the east side of the property, claiming access can be gained in other ways. The council denied the resolution for the fence variance on a 3-2 vote (councilmen Walsh and Steven Engstran voted against the resolution.)
