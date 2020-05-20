GEM LAKE — The police report said “damage to property in the amount of $5,000 occurred in the 4000 block of Scheuneman Road.” Judging by the vandalism, the monetary damage to Gem Lake Hills golf course will be much higher.
Sometime during the night May 3 or early May 4, vandals struck the public course. Greens were heavily damaged, benches were thrown into ponds, clubhouse windows and exterior walls were spray-painted orange, golf carts had tires slashed and portable toilets were tipped over.
“It was so malicious, you would have gasped at the damage,” said Gretchen Artig-Swomley, a neighbor and the acting mayor of Gem Lake.
She suspects teenage males are the culprits, because the benches are heavy and a picture of a penis was carved into the sand. It also isn’t easy to knock over toilets, Artig-Swomley pointed out.
The vandals also struck nearby Hillary Farms, defacing large granite signs at the development’s entrance. The acting mayor is hoping cameras in the area will lead to apprehension of the vandals.
“This amount of destruction took hours. It makes me so mad because it really hurt a business. That’s the last thing we need right now. The idea that someone is throwing additional challenges at a family-owned business right now is maddening.”
So far, all White Bear Lake police will say is that the investigation is ongoing. “The police are following up on leads and have asked people in the surrounding area to be vigilant and to call 911 if they notice abnormal activity,” she said.
Debra Neutkens
