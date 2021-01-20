Gov. Tim Walz announced Minnesota is launching a COVID-19 vaccine pilot program, partnering with local public health and school districts. These sites will initially serve adults 65 years of age or older, as well as prekindergarten through grade 12 educators, school staff, and child care workers. The community vaccination pilot program will be the foundation for mass vaccination clinics in Minnesota communities once the federal government increases vaccine supply. The nine pilot sites will launch this week with a small number of doses for eligible Minnesotans.
The announcement expands the priority populations eligible for a vaccine right now. Additional details on Phase 1b are dependent on decisions to be made by the federal government and will be available in the weeks ahead.
Vaccine-eligible Minnesotans can get a shot as supplies allow through either their healthcare provider or the pilot community vaccination sites. Regardless of location, appointments are required. Minnesotans are should not visit a healthcare provider or pilot site unless they have an appointment.
In consultation with state officials, healthcare providers are developing systems to let their 65-or-older patients know when they can start making appointments for a vaccine. Providers will contact patients with this information – people should not contact their providers directly.
Eligible Minnesotans will be able to schedule an appointment at one of the nine pilot sites, which will begin offering vaccines on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of this week. More information and appointment scheduling is available at mn.gov/vaccine.
There is a very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota, and a small number of doses and appointments available at the pilot sites. All Minnesotans are encouraged to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead.
“These new state sites will immediately provide more vaccines to some Minnesotans who are eligible for their shot,” said Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “More importantly, this pilot program will help Minnesota continue to build up a broad and multi-channel vaccine distribution system with our local public health, healthcare, and pharmacy partners for vaccine access once the federal government begins shipping a higher volume of doses. Not every Minnesotan can get the vaccine right now, but we will be ready to give a shot to everyone who needs one once we have more doses on hand.”
— From press release
