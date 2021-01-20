WHITE BEAR LAKE — Coronavirus has been unlike anything Cerenity Senior Care’s Peg Black has seen in her 46 years on staff.
“COVID-19 is the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” said Black, Cerenity’s director of community development.
The care center managed to keep the virus away until fall 2020. “Then there were one or two cases, then eight and pretty soon, it was through the whole building,” Black recalled. The last two months of the year, the virus hit the facility hard.
“Everyone was confined to their room; families couldn’t visit. We were short staffed because people were out with COVID. It was a crummy Christmas; just like all of 2020,” stated Black.
Her 99-year-old mother, a Cerenity resident, got the virus right after Thanksgiving. She is recovering slowly, according to Black, and spends more time in bed. “Everything tastes terrible to her, even her favorite — corned beef on rye — so she’s not eating enough, which makes it hard.”
The good news is that everyone at Cerenity received their first dose of vaccine recently and the second shot is scheduled for Jan. 26. “We’re all anxious to have that done,” Black said.
Almost all the residents in long-term care got COVID, and half the staff.
Testing that was a once-a-week mandate became twice a week, with an exorbitant cost. According to Black, the center was spending $80,000 a week when testing was at its peak. A second-floor transitional care unit was also remodeled to take only COVID patients.
The mood of staff during those dark days was “a constant state of grief,” Black said. “It has been difficult for our staff and families who lost loved ones. It’s been quite the ordeal.”
Three employees were hospitalized. Some said it was the sickest they’ve ever been, and some said it felt like a bad case of the flu. Black tested positive in November, quarantined at home for 14 days, but was asymptomatic. “I was a lucky one,” Black said. “If I wasn’t tested, I wouldn’t have known I was positive. It’s the goofiest dang virus.”
The senior staffer is optimistic the worst is behind them.
“We are in our second week with no positive cases, and no one is in our COVID unit,” Black said last week. “We are focusing on being able to admit new people and recover financially, mentally and spiritually. The vaccine is giving us hope of a more normal life here at Cerenity.”
Another bit of good news: The city plans to give Cerenity a $10,000 grant retroactively from its COVID relief fund. Calling the last couple months “tragic” for the care center, City Manager Ellen Hiniker informed council members Jan. 12.
“Cerenity did not participate in the first round of grants, as they qualified for other monies targeted for hospitals,” said Hiniker, explaining why the grant would be retroactive. “However, they have experienced significant revenue loss due to COVID patient care after the second wave hit in November.”
Staff plans to bring the recommendation forward at the next council meeting.
