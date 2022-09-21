Utility project requires downtown White Bear Lake closures

An Xcel Energy project will impact downtown White Bear Lake.
A gas main on Fourth Street near Highway 61 will take about four weeks to complete.
There will be inconveniences while crews complete the work. A number of parking stalls will be closed along Fourth and Washington Square. The main work will be at that intersection, so it will also be closed for the duration of the project. The only vehicle access to Washington Square will be from Third Street.
The parking lot exit to Fourth Street at Caribou Coffee will also be closed. The entrance from Fourth remains open.
