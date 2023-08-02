White Bear Lake —The control of public use of marijuana will be one of the provisions of a new city ordinance controlling adult marijuana use.
City Attorney Troy Gilchrist says public marijuana use is currently not prohibited in the city. Gilchrist is urging the White Bear Lake city council to look for some sort of “level playing field” when it comes to public marijuana usage and the current laws regarding public usage of tobacco and alcohol.
Mayor Dan Louismet agrees and thinks a future ordinance regarding the public use of marijuana should search for a level of parity with alcohol and tobacco products.
“We currently prohibit the use of alcohol in a public park and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t prevent the use of marijuana in a public park,” Louismet said. “I think that makes good sense.”
Councilmember Kevin Edberg also thinks council should search for some sort of parity between the three drugs while forming a future ordinance and search for consistency regarding the legality of public usage.
City manager Crawford says the city can draft a public marijuana use ordinance based on other cities’ models and existing ordinances and present it to the council for a first reading during the Aug. 22 city council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.