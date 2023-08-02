White Bear Lake —The control of public use of marijuana will be one of the provisions of a new city ordinance controlling adult marijuana use.  

City Attorney Troy Gilchrist says public marijuana use is currently not prohibited in the city. Gilchrist is urging the White Bear Lake city council to look for some sort of “level playing field” when it comes to public marijuana usage and the current laws regarding public usage of tobacco and alcohol. 

