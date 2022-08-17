A group of approximately 30 community members and White Bear Lake Area School District representatives developed four new strategies that will be the district's focus moving forward.
The strategies the planning team developed are:
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 5:45 pm
• Create and sustain a safe, equitable and nurturing environment.
• Promote, encourage and support students' personal learning experiences and aspirations.
• Ensure the organization continuously transforms to fulfill its mission.
• Establish healthy and vital engagement with the entire community.
“The definitions of our belief statements are an expression of fundamental values, ethical code, overriding conviction and inviolable principles,” said Jennifer Babiash, director of curriculum and instruction. “For example, everyone has the power to design their own future, respect for diversity is strength, and each person has unrealized potential.”
Babiash said the planning team spent hours affirming the mission statement for the district. She read the statement at the Aug. 8 White Bear Lake Area School District School Board meeting.
“The mission of the White Bear Lake Area School District, the community at the forefront of educational excellence, honoring our legacy and courageously building the future, is to ensure each student realizes their unique talents and abilities and makes meaningful contributions with local and global impact through a vital system distinguished by:
• students who design and create their own future
• a culture that respects diverse people and ideas
• safe, nurturing and inspiring experiences
• exceptional staff and families committed to student success
• abundant and engaged community partners.”
Objectives of the strategic plan include — 100% of students feel valued, accomplish their personalized learning plan, are prepared for and implement their design for their future, graduate, creatively adapt to an ever-changing world and contribute to the community.
The school board unanimously approved the four new strategies.
Babiash said action teams will meet throughout September and October to come up with specific results for each of the four strategies. “They'll give more specifics on actual steps we need to take to make sure that these strategies can be realized.”
The planning committee will reconvene on Nov. 2 to approve the work of the action teams. An update to the school board will be provided in late November and December.
“This group (planning committee) truly is a representative of our community,” Babiash said. “Having a multitude of different beliefs was a real affirming conversation for me to have and gave me a lot of hope for the future of White Bear Lake area schools,” she said.
Other council notes
• A community open house will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the newly constructed North Star Elementary School.
• Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak said senior community members who are 65 years and older are eligible for a lifetime complimentary pass for admission to school activities. Contact Rachael Markuson at 651-407-7563 or go to ISD624.org/about/support to apply for the pass.
