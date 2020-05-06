Update on funding for small businesses

Beginning April 3, small businesses in Minnesota and throughout the country applied for funding through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Eligible businesses and nonprofit organizations with fewer than 500 employees could apply for a loan of up to $10 million. According to the SBA website, the loan will be fully forgiven if the funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities (at least 75% of the forgiven amount must have been used for payroll). Loan payments will also be deferred for six months. No collateral or personal guarantees are required. Neither the government nor lenders will charge small businesses any fees.
The loan has a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 1%. Loan forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels. Forgiveness is reduced if full-time headcount declines, or if salaries and wages decrease.
The SBA reports that nationally, PPP provided payroll assistance to more than 1.6 million small businesses in all 50 states and territories in the initial round of funding, and 74% of loans were for under $150,000.
In Minnesota, 46,383 businesses received loans totaling a little over $9 million as of April 16, when the first round of funding ran out. There are 114,500 small businesses in Minnesota with employees, and nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans are employed by small businesses, according to the SBA website.
The SBA resumed accepting PPP loan applications April 27 after Congress approved a second round of funding for the program in response to many businesses that were left out of the first round. To ensure that all eligible small businesses have access to the funding to sustain their businesses and keep their employees on payroll, the SBA accepted only loans from smaller banks and lending institutions with asset sizes of less than $1 billion through April 29.
For more information on the Paycheck Protection Program, visit sba.gov/paycheckprotection.
