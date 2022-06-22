Up for adoption: Storm drains

The number of adopted drains is creeping slowly upwards in the White Bear Lake Conservation District’s Adopt-a-drain challenge.
Adopt-a-Drain asks residents to adopt a storm drain in their neighborhood and keep it clear of leaves, trash, and other debris to reduce water pollution.
“We reached 417 adopted drains in the five municipalities around White Bear Lake as of June 7,” reported Scott Costello, the district board member spearheading the challenge. “While this is a significant increase over our starting point of 298 in March, we still have a long way to go to reach our goal of doubling the number of adopted drains by the end of October.”
For information on how to adopt a drain, go to mn.adopt-a-drain.org and click on Adopt a Drain to see a map of known drain locations and find instructions.
— Debra Neutkens
