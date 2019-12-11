ARDEN HILLS — More than 85 people attended “Aquatic Invasive Species and You! Uniting to Prevent Aquatic Invasive Species” last month. The forum, hosted by Ramsey County Parks & Recreation’s Soil & Water Conservation Division (RCSWCD), brought businesses, government and residents together to discuss a pressing issue — how to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS).
Attendees were encouraged to drop off lead fishing tackle in exchange for safe alternatives, courtesy of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Just this year, seven trumpeter swans were found dead at Sucker Lake in Vadnais Heights. The autopsies found lead tackle to be the cause of death.
The crowd also enjoyed a short demonstration by Brady, a zebra mussel-sniffing dog that serves on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s K-9 Unit with his handler, conservation officer Julie Siems. The 9-year-old golden retriever mix walked by various piles of objects, eventually sitting down next to one of the piles indicating that he smelled zebra mussels. Siems and Brady patrol boat landings and DNR checkpoints to detect zebra mussels and wildlife and plants that are illegally taken.
Presentations included an introduction to civic governance and empowering stakeholders by Jeff Forester from Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates. Jackie Taylor, from the St. Anthony Falls Laboratory, gave an overview about another invasive species — toxic blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) and introduced the water quality equipment used at the laboratory, affectionately referred to as David Buoy (not to be confused with the late David Bowie).
Attendees took part in roundtable discussions that most closely represented their interests: watercraft inspection, lake management plans, implementing new infestation response plans, controlling Eurasian milfoil with native weevils, and involving youth in AIS education and prevention activities.
In addition to hosting public forums each year on a variety of environmental topics, RCSWCD will educate more than 1,600 residents this year about the importance of pollinators and protecting and restoring pollinator habitat with a unique pollinator puppet show delivered at schools throughout the county. Visit ramseycounty.us/soil&water for information on future events and to learn more about RCSWCD.
Submitted by educator Dawn Pape
