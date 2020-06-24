‘Understanding where we came from’

Three educators are banding together to put on an event with a purpose: to educate and help others take action against racism in the community.
In light of the events following George Floyd’s death, Karin Hogen, Robert Anderson and Odelis Anderson have teamed up to put on an event in White Bear at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27: Standing Up to Racism: Educate and Eradicate.
“I think we all know as Minnesotans and Americans that systemic racism and inequality has shaped our country to this day, and as teachers we are very familiar with the idea that people don’t know what they don’t know,” Hogen said.
The objective of this peaceful walk is to recognize the ways in which race and racism have shaped the White Bear Lake community, to educate its residents about that history and provide opportunities for people to take action.
“We want the community to leave here feeling empowered, like they have action steps they can do, depending on their comfort level, to help,” Odelis said.
The event, which is not associated with the school district, started as a desire to do something in White Bear after George Floyd’s death.
“We wanted to raise awareness around racism in our community,” Robert said.
The event is not a protest; rather, it will be a family-friendly event and walking tour of White Bear Lake’s history.
“We are going to be walking around, kind of like a tour of five different spots downtown, and each different spot is related to systemic racism,” Hogen said.
The group will start by the plaque in Matoska Park that describes the White Bear legend and walk a total of about 1.2 miles. It should take about one and a half hours. Group members will discuss historical and systemic racism in White Bear and its impact. This includes the history of redlining, mistreatment of Native Americans, the community’s refusal to support a Jewish business owner in the past, and more.
“All of the materials that we’re going to be using we’re getting from historians,” Hogen said.
Hogen worked with some members from the White Bear Lake Historical Society and it was there that she found out about some of the more shocking parts of White Bear Lake’s history, including the removal of Native American remains found in mounds near where a walking path now.
“What we want to focus on is the system, not individuals. We’re focusing on systemic racism,” Hogen said. “We’re all standing on land right now that was stolen land.”
The historical society has been happy to help provide information for this event.
“We love when the history is used to help understand and interpret,” said Sara Hanson, the executive director of the White Bear Lake Historical Society. “We have to understand where we came from to understand where we’re at.”
And where we are at right now isn’t perfect to many.
“I’m an English language teacher. I work with immigrant students, and they often tell me stories about how they feel singled out or not represented in school or within the community,” Robert said.
Both Odelis and Hogen echoed these thoughts.
“Students of color struggle with being engaged in the school, and there is inequity in how that is handled,” Odelis said.
“As a state we discipline black and brown students in a disproportionate manner. Our test scores for black and brown students are lower,” Hogen said, noting that this information came from the MDE Report Card, which is available online at https://rc.education.mn.gov/#mySchool/p--3.
Hogen, Robert and Odelis have notes and stories to share during the walk, but also are leaving the event open to hear from others.
“We want to make space for other authentic voices if there are those who want to speak to the group,” Robert said.
Two out of three of the organizers live in White Bear, making this event important to them as they are community members.
“I’ve lived in White Bear for six years, and I love it here,” Hogen said. “I love this community. I’m always consistently proud of the school district, in particular, and our community, and how they work to be caring and open-minded.”
With the pandemic, the group has had to work to adapt their plan to fit the needs of the current situation. That being said, everyone will be asked to wear a mask, and there will be extras on hand just in case. The walk is also planned to take place in larger and wider areas to allow for social distancing. Participants will be asked to maintain 6 feet of distance from those outside of their immediate household.
“I really hope that it’s going to continue the conversation that the school district is having and that the city is having. I hope this is another way to get more of the community members interested,” Hogen said.
More information about the event can be found on Facebook at bit.ly/educateWBL. For those unable to attend, the different stops throughout the walk will be recorded and posted to Facebook for viewing.
