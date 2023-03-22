WHITE BEAR LAKE — In the cluttered lab deep in the heart of Century College, an “I Stand With Ukraine” sticker adorns a red toolbox as a delegation of Ukrainian visitors gathers around an odd assortment of brightly colored prosthetic limbs. Century professor Joanna Kenton answers questions as a translator follows her words a beat later in Ukrainian. 

These five Ukrainian delegates serve essential roles in Ukraine as the nation’s war with Russia enters its second year. This exchange was made possible through the Open World program organized by the Congressional Office of International Leadership (COIL) and Global Minnesota. Normally, these international exchanges are not so dire. But the conditions have made this program into a stepping stone for Ukrainians and Americans who want to do their all to care for those most impacted by the brutality of war. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.