Two White Bear Lake McDonald's will funds for Officer Sheak Feb. 15
Contributed | The Front Line Foundation

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Two McDonald's restaurants will raise funds to support White Bear Lake Police Officer Ryan Sheak and his family as he continues to recover from being shot multiple times last month.

The McDonald’s sites at 4950 Highway 61 and 2070 County Road E East will donate 25% of sales that take place from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, to the Beyond the Call of Duty Fund.

