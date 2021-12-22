Two city leaders bid adieu at final council meeting

WHITE BEAR LAKE — First came the Minnesota House proclamation from Reps. Ami Wazlawik and Peter Fischer congratulating Mayor Jo Emerson upon her retirement.
The proclamation tabulated Emerson’s quick involvement in city organizations and commissions after moving to White Bear Lake in 1988, culminating in her run for mayor in 2009.
Her many civic duties were noted, as well as her support of education, history, housing and environmental initiatives, management of city finances and the mayor’s efforts to make the city a more welcoming and inclusive place.
The proclamation declared that her tireless work as mayor has made the city a better place to live. "House representatives," read Wazlawik, "commend the mayor on her outstanding service to the city and extend their best wishes upon her retirement."
Then one by one, several female leaders in other cities stood at the podium in a surprise appearance to both congratulate and thank the mayor for her years of public service and leadership at the state level.
Mounds View Mayor Carol Mueller and Wyoming Mayor Lisa Iverson both acknowledged how Emerson helped pave the way for them. Iverson said Emerson was the reason she is now president of the Minnesota Mayors Association, an office the White Bear Lake mayor once held.
"I have followed you for the last five years. I would always listen to what you had to say at events," Iverson said. "Your leadership and mentorship has been felt around so many mayors and council members. I wish you the best."
Mueller told Emerson, "We appreciate the wisdom and guidance you bestowed on so many women in city government."
Mueller also thanked outgoing Councilman Doug Biehn for his 25 years of dedication to law enforcement and his work on both the Ramsey County League of Local Governments, of which he served as president, and the county 911 dispatch policy committee, which she said will be losing a vital member.
Council Member Dan Jones got emotional when he thanked Emerson for "being my friend and showing my daughters how to lead. You’ve showed everyone that glass ceilings don’t exist.
"You are a special person," he told the mayor. "It’s been an honor and privilege to learn and be mentored by you. You are direct but not blunt, and sweet but not sugary. Thank you for your time."
Next was a presentation of the traditional white bear statue to retiring City Manager Ellen Hiniker. "When we selected you (as city manager), we knew you’d do great things, and you did," Emerson told her. "I now look forward to the next chapter in your life."
Hiniker kept her comments brief, admitting she requested no bon voyage parties or receptions in her honor because, "I get too emotional." She thanked her husband, Bill Short, former clerk of White Bear Township, and her son, John Richter, both present in the chambers, for their support, and said she was ready for her next adventure. Hiniker also addressed the council, telling them it was "my distinct pleasure to serve you." And to her staff, Hiniker added, "You rock." Her last day was Dec. 17.
Mayor Emerson noted that she will be back in an official role at one more council meeting Jan. 11 to pass the gavel to the new mayor.
